Lorry crash closes section of M4 motorway

A collision involving two lorries closed the M4 motorway in both directions between junction 5 for Langley and junction 6 for Slough-Windsor last night.

The incident left one lorry driver needing to be rescued from his vehicle.

A crew from Langley, two crews from Slough, a heavy rescue unit from Reading, used for articulated lorries, attended the scene from about 8.30pm-12am.

There were also ambulances, and an air ambulance in attendance.

The driver who was cut from his lorry was taken to hospital.