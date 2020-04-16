New scheme launched to collect donations for Windsor Foodshare

A new scheme which sees residents collect food on their doorstep for Windsor Foodshare has been described as the ‘community working at its best’.

The food bank was forced to think of a new way to collect food after donations plummeted when lockdown measures were introduced.

Cllr Helen Price (TBF, Clewer and Dedworth East) who sits on the management committee for the food bank, put an emergency appeal on social media and suggested residents leave a collection box outside their door which can be used as a drop off point for others to put in non-perishable food.

Just 48 hours later she was overwhelmed by the response, with more than 40 people putting themselves forward to become a micro collection point during the coronavirus outbreak.

She said: “Our original drop off points had to close as they were in churches and cafes and residents were no longer donating food.

“We were extremely wary we didn’t have enough food.”

At one point the food bank had to limit how many people it could help but now the scheme is in place it is beginning to increase capacity again.

She added: “It’s something people can do without this enormous commitment and they can do it safely.

“The community is coming together to help the disadvantaged and solving a problem we had.”

Once the box is full it can be dropped off at Dedworth Green Baptist Church from 10-3pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sarah Howard , coordinator at Windsor Foodshare said: “The response has been absolutely brilliant, it is the community working at its best, we have people actively looking for ways to help us and I find that really awesome.”

When asked how things changed for the food bank when the outbreak began, she said: “The amount we were doing had doubled and we were struggling because the shelves in the supermarket were empty of what we needed.

“It was a challenge for a while.”

She said the shops have helped and the charity has also received a lot of financial donations and support from local businesses.

All the food issued to families now has to be delivered and existing volunteers work over two days rather than one afternoon to comply with social distancing guidelines.

She said: “The awful thing is that there are stories on the news about food banks having to close and that would have been an absolute tragedy.

“Thank to our great volunteers and lots of people willing in the community we have managed to stay open.”

Visit windsorfoodshare.org.uk to see where the new collection points are.

Email sarah@windsorfoodshare.org.uk if you would like to donate or volunteer