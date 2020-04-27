Engineering student makes PPE masks for Windsor surgery

An engineering student from Marlow has been making PPE equipment for a doctor's surgery in Windsor during the pandemic.

James Essex, 19, is studying mechatronics at the University of Liverpool and has been using his 3D printer to make vital equipment for NHS staff at the Sheet Street Surgery to protect them from infection when treating patients with coronavirus.

“The global shortage of PPE means a lack of protection for the people that need it,” said James.

“As someone who has the time and the means to make the equipment, I felt it was my responsibility to give it a try,” he added.

James has made 30 face masks which have been delivered to the Windsor surgery alongside spare clear plastic sheets so the shield can be swapped for a new one when necessary.

He said: “One of the advantages of a 3D printer is that it can go from the design stage to a finished product in a matter of hours, unlike traditional manufacturing.

“I already had rolls of the plastic (PLA) used to print which was why I could act so quickly. I use a standard 3D printer that was a self-assembled kit. You can buy them from Amazon for a little over £100 although they are very hard to get hold of at the moment.”

The masks were delivered to the surgery on Monday, April 20.

Dr Catherine Wellington at Sheet Street Surgery said: “We are so grateful to James for making and delivering these masks.

The PPE shortage has been extremely challenging but getting this kit not only helps us, it tells us how much people in the local community care about each other and their NHS workers.

We are really impressed that James has taken the time to develop these, particularly when he is still trying to keep up with his university work. He will obviously be an incredibly successful engineer in the future.”