Alexander Devine charity calls on workers to donate travel savings to charity

A children's hospice charity is calling on people to donate the cost of their commute in a new campaign.

The Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service has asked workers to donate their working from home travel savings towards the charity.

The charity, which supports more than 130 children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions has struggled during the coronavirus outbreak with a number of fundraising events cancelled.

In March co-founder Fiona Devine wrote an open letter appealing for donations and said the charity was predicted to lose £400,000 as a result of the pandemic.

The hospice, which is based at Snowball Hill, Woodlands Park, hopes the new campaign will help make 'a real difference'.

Harjit Bola, fundraising manager at Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, said: "For many of us now working from home because of COVID-19, we are probably all saving a bit of money on travel.

"Some reports suggest that this is on average about £5 a day. We are hoping our Commit your Commute campaign will encourage those across our community, that can spare these travels savings, to help make a real difference with this money.

"Rerouting £25 of their commuter costs could help pay for a community respite visit for one of our families.”

Visit www.alexanderdevine.org/commute to find out more.