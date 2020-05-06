Welsh Guards take part in duathlon to raise money for the NHS

The Welsh Guards catering team are taking on a gruelling duathlon to raise money for the NHS.

The challenge will cover the distance of Land's End to John O'Groats with the team tackling a 26-mile run, a 168-mile bike ride and and then four 26-mile runs.

It will be completed with social distancing rules in place around the camp at the Combermere Barracks in Windsor.

Carl Bradrock, head of the catering department praised key workers in the NHS who have been putting their lives at risk to take care of the public during the pandemic.

He said: “Real heroes wear scrubs.”

Each of the seven members of the team taking part in the challenge will complete their runs and cycle laps one at a time to adhere to the Government’s social distancing rules.

The team have already raised £2,064 on their fundraising page exceeding their target of £1,000.

The challenge began on Monday and is expected to be completed on Friday.

In a message to the public on their fundraising page, the team said: “I hope you will support us and contribute to saying a big thank you to our NHS staff who risk their lives and work selflessly to save us.

“All donations will be gratefully received no matter how big or small and every penny will count.”

