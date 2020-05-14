BBC Countryfile Live due to be held at Windsor Great Park is cancelled

BBC Countryfile Live, which was due take place in Windsor Great Park in August, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year it was announced that the annual event would be hosted in Windsor for the first time after four years at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

About 100,000 people were expected to join the event from 20 to 23 August where they could enjoy live arena shows, farm animal demonstrations and listen to interviews with the Countryfile presenters.

Tim Etchells, SME London managing director, said: "It is with a heavy heart that we have taken the decision to cancel Countryfile Live at Windsor Great Park.

"While we had hoped that the situation would improve by August, it has become increasingly apparent that we will not be able to host the event while maintaining social distancing measures."

Paul Sedgwick, deputy ranger at Windsor Great Park, said: "All of us at Windsor Great Park, along with many others, are very disappointed that Countryfile Live cannot take place here this year.

"However, we fully understand and completely support this decision, as the safety of visitors, exhibitors and all involved with the event has to be everybody's priority at this very difficult time."