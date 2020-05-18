New cycle route opens connecting West Windsor to town centre

A new cycling route has opened connecting West Windsor to the town centre.

The route was developed with members of the Royal Borough's cycle forum with the aim of providing a quieter route into town and avoiding the busy Clarence Road roundabout.

The finishing touches were put on the route today (Monday) and all signage along the route includes journey times rather than distances.

Susy Shearer, a resident and cycle forum member who was involved with planning the route said: "Increasing safe, sustainable access and with better air quality is an excellent 'win' for all residents and visitors. We're extremely grateful to the council for supporting this important 'active travel' opportunity."

She said it would create a 'safe space' for cyclists and pedestrians to support the Government and council's social distancing strategy in response to COVID-19.

Special road surfaces have also been used to mark out safe crossing points in Clarence Road near the Shell Garage.

Amy Tisi (Lib Dem, Clewer East) said: "We've been looking forward to the culmination of these works and are very pleased the Council was able to progress this implementation of a scheme which will make such a positive difference to the town."

Other safety features include cycle symbols painted on carriageway at junctions to highlight the presence of cyclists, bollards at Green Lane entrance to the subway under A308 Goslar Way to improve safety and 'filtered permeability' is in place at the northern end of Trinity Place, allowing access for only cyclists and pedestrians.

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Park) cabinet member for Windsor said: “This new cycle route will connect these two parts of Windsor wonderfully, allowing a safe route for cyclists of all experiences.

“Cycling is an important mode of transport for work and pleasure and I hope many residents will take this opportunity of safer infrastructure to make cycling the best way to travel where appropriate. Cycling offers many advantages and is a healthy and environmentally friendly way to travel.

“Thank you to the cycle forum, residents and councillors for contributing to make this the best solution. I look forward to more such projects.”