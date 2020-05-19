Windsor woman sentenced for sexual activity with 13-year-old boy

A Windsor woman has been sentenced for sexual activity with a child.

Leah Cordice, aged 20, of Windsor, was sentenced to two-and-a-half year’s detention at Reading Crown Court on Monday. She was found guilty by unanimous jury of one count of sexual activity with a child in March.

The sexual activity took place when Cordice was 17 years old and the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was 13.

Between December 2016 and August 2017, Cordice had sex with the victim on at least five occasions. Cordice gave birth in 2017, and the victim was proved to be the father.

As part of her defence, Cordice had claimed the victim raped her on at least four occasions.

She was also found not guilty of two further counts of sexual activity with a child.

As well as receiving time in detention, Cordice has also been made the subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Charlotte Jack, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “Cordice will now be able to reflect on her actions, against a 13-year-old victim, while serving her sentence.

"I would like to pay tribute to the victim in this case, who has endured a distressing experience, particularly in giving evidence at a trial and having to defend himself against accusations of rape.

“I commend the victim’s bravery in doing this in open court, which can be a daunting experience for anyone, particularly for someone so young. I hope today’s sentence can help to bring some form of closure for him, and that he can now move on with his life.

“Thames Valley Police would always encourage anyone who is a victim of sexual offences to come forward and make a report.

“Our trained officers are always on hand to speak to any victims, and to listen to their concerns and treat them with utmost dignity and respect.

“If you believe that a child is in immediate danger, please call 999. If it is not an emergency, call our non-emergency, 24/7 number 101, or visit a police station. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”