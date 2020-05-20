SITE INDEX

    • Man, woman and dog rescued from smoke-filled flat

    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    Firefighters had to break in to rescue a man, woman and a dog from a smoke-filled flat in Windsor last night.

    Crews were called to a block of flats in Sawyers Close at about 1.30am after a fire started from cooking left on while the occupants were asleep.

    As the flats are high-rise, six fire engines were in attendance to make the scene safe.

    A PPV fan was used to ventilate the flat, which suffered some smoke damage.

    The occupants were unharmed.

    Crews were at the scene for about an hour.

    Windsor

