Man, woman and dog rescued from smoke-filled flat

Firefighters had to break in to rescue a man, woman and a dog from a smoke-filled flat in Windsor last night.

Crews were called to a block of flats in Sawyers Close at about 1.30am after a fire started from cooking left on while the occupants were asleep.

As the flats are high-rise, six fire engines were in attendance to make the scene safe.

A PPV fan was used to ventilate the flat, which suffered some smoke damage.

The occupants were unharmed.

Crews were at the scene for about an hour.