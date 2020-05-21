Virtual Royal Windsor Horse Show viewed by more than 250,000 people 

A quarter of a million people tuned in to watch the virtual Windsor Horse Show this year - with the Queen even winning two entries.

This year's annual show, which was due to take between May 13-17 on the grounds of Windsor Castle, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers decided to move the show online to create 'Virtual Windsor 2020, and received almost double the amount of entries than it would usually receive.

The virtual event included online showing competitions and received more than 4,200 entries - including several from the Queen.

More than 250,000 tuned in to enjoy the event with organisers saying the 'equestrian community has come together to make Virtual Windsor 2020 a larger success than ever envisioned'.

The event featured more than 24 showing classes and the streaming of five star jumping and dressage classes from previous live events.

The Queen had six entries in the showing classes and was the outright winner in two - Class 2 for Cleveland Bays which she won with Wyevale Harry ridden by Matthew Powers and Class 19 the Side Saddle which she won with Stardust ridden by Katie Jerram-Hunnable.

The show also included interviews and commentary from The Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Simon Brooks-Ward, show director said: "We’ve been delighted by the response we’ve had to Virtual Windsor 2020.

"It’s been fantastic to see the show’s community getting together to keep the show going – whether they are competitors, shop holders, sponsors, stewards, judges and officials or visitors – everyone has been engaged.

"I think it demonstrates how important the show is for all and how close it is to their hearts.”