Plans submitted for Aldi store in Dedworth

Plans have been submitted to the council for a new Aldi store in Dedworth.

The budget supermarket store would replace the existing garden centre in Dedworth Road and provide up to 40 new jobs.

Last year Aldi agreed a deal to buy part of the brownfield site occupied by British Garden centres (formerly Wyevale).

The store would be accessed via the existing entrance and exit off Dedworth Road and include 117 car parking spaces.

Plans would see the existing garden centre demolished and the proposed building would have a ‘clean, contemporary appearance’.

The layout of the store would be ‘uncluttered and attractive’ for customers stocking up to 1,500 different products.

A planning statement, submitted with the application, states Aldi has had a ‘longstanding requirement’ to open a store in Windsor and there is a ‘qualitative need’ for a new discount store to serve the town.

It adds: “The proposed store will improve the retail offer in the area, and increase social inclusion through the provision of local job opportunities and high quality, low priced goods.

“It will also support the local economy and assist with economic growth in the area, as well as reduce the need to travel.”

It adds Aldi stores usually open between 8am-10pm Monday to Saturday and 10-4pm on Sunday.

Last month a virtual consultation was held with the West Windsor Residents Association into the plans and an earlier consultation saw leaflets sent to 7,000 households and businesses in the area.

It had 1,124 responses, with 83 per cent of those being in favour of the plans.

Search Ref:20/01145 to view the application on the Royal Borough website.