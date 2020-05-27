SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters called after car crashes into house in Windsor

    Firefighters spend three hours putting out fire at Slough Upton Park

    A car crashed into the front of a house in Windsor last night.

    Crews from Langley, Maidenhead and Bracknell attended the scene in Tinkers Lane at about 6.30pm to assist Thames Valley Police and make the scene safe.

    The only injuries were to the driver of the vehicle, but Langley Fire Station could not comment on the condition of this person.

    The crews stayed at the scene for about 90 minutes.

