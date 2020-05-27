Firefighters called after car crashes into house in Windsor

10:17AM, Wednesday 27 May 2020
A car crashed into the front of a house in Windsor last night.
Crews from Langley, Maidenhead and Bracknell attended the scene in Tinkers Lane at about 6.30pm to assist Thames Valley Police and make the scene safe.
The only injuries were to the driver of the vehicle, but Langley Fire Station could not comment on the condition of this person.
The crews stayed at the scene for about 90 minutes.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A Windsor woman has been sentenced for sexual activity with a child.
A mobile testing unit will be coming to Maidenhead today - but you can only access it with a booking.