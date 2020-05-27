Plans for Windsor Town Council move step closer

A group which has been campaigning for Windsor to have its own town council are celebrating after it edged a step closer to reality.

Last July a petition was launched for a Windsor Town Council – by December it had received more than 1,700 signatures which was the amount needed to meet the threshold required to set a governance review in motion.

The petition has not yet been submitted to the Royal Borough due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However Cllr Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams) announced during full council on Tuesday night that the council would undertake a governance review for Windsor before receiving the petition.

He said: “Very pleased tonight to be able to announce that my administration will not wait until we have received a petition with the required number of signatures before we commence a governance review into proposal for a Windsor Town Council. We are taking steps now to start the process.”

Robert Peel, chairman of the Windsor Town Campaign Committee, said: “This is the first legal step towards ending the historic anomaly that gives residents in Old Windsor more democratic rights than their neighbours in central and west Windsor.”

“Our cross-party campaign is working hard to bring people together in order to solve this. Cllr Andrew Johnson has always said, under his leadership, the Royal Borough will do whatever it can to help. In making this announcement he has made good on that pledge.”

“I have spoken to Cllr Johnson to thank him for what he has done and to make clear that my team will give the governance review team as much help as we can. There is no limit to what we can achieve by working together as a community. ”

A governance review is now expected to take about a year and then the council will vote on whether to implement the recommendations suggested.