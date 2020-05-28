Pret a Manger’s Windsor shop among stores set to reopen

Pret A Manger has announced it will be reopening more than 200 shops for takeaway and delivery, including its store in Windsor.

The sandwich shop chain said it plans to offer a limited menu of sandwiches, salads and baguettes as well as hot and cold drinks, bakery items, fruit and snacks.

The company’s shop in Windsor Yards has been selected as one of 204 further locations to reopen on Monday, June 1.

Planned safety measures include protective Perspex screens to fit the counter, restricted customer numbers in each shop, social distancing restrictions in kitchens and enhanced cleaning including 30-minute sanitising of all hand-contact surfaces.

Pret chief executive Pano Christou said: “We’re rapidly transforming our business in light of the pandemic and the dramatic drop in city centre footfall.

“The changes we’ve been making include new ways to serve customers and bring Pret’s products to our customers’ homes safely.

“It's going to continue to be tough for Pret in the months ahead, and I'd like to thank our Team Members who are returning to work and making reopening possible."