Police launch witness appeal for November nightclub assault in Windsor

Police are appealing for information after a man was punched three times inside a Windsor nightclub back in November.

The victim, a man in his late twenties, was punched three times in the face and head by an unknown man inside The Boom Boom Bar in Goswell Hill, Windsor.

The incident happened at about 1.20am on Saturday, November 30.

The victim required hospital treatment for three fractures to the right side of his face.

Police have released CCTV images of a man who may have vital information about the incident.

Investigating officer PC Francesca O’Riordan, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am releasing these images as I believe that this man may have important information about this incident.

“If you recognise him, or believe that it might be you, please get in touch.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43190373974. If you cannot report online, you can call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101. However, please note that our waiting times may be longer than usual.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”