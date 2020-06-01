Windsor Running Festival cancelled due coronavirus pandemic

An event which usually attracts thousands of runners to Windsor has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Windsor Running Festival, which was due to take place in September, has been cancelled for this year.

Organisers said the 'difficult decision' was made in the best interest of the health and wellbeing of all those involved.

A statement on its website read: "It is with great regret that the organisers of the Windsor Running Festival have today announced the cancellation of the 2020 Windsor Running Festival incorporating the Windsor Womens 10K and the Windsor Half Marathon.

"We know this is extremely disappointing for all runners, we made the difficult decision in the best interest of the health and wellbeing of all those involved in making our events such a success from runners, supporters, volunteers, sponsors, to suppliers."

Windsor Running Festival 2021 will take place on September 25 and 26.

Paul Sedgwick, deputy ranger of Windsor Great Park said: “All of us at Windsor Great Park, whilst disappointed at this news, fully support and completely understand the decision.

"The safety and well-being of all associated with the event has to be our priority. The Windsor Running Festival is a hugely important part of our event programme, and we look forward to working with Peter Hier and his team in making the Windsor Half marathon & Windsor Womens 10K next year a huge success."

Visit www.windsorrunningfestival.com/ for more information.