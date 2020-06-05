Mixed recycling bins removed at Sutherland Grange to reduce fly-tipping

The council has removed the mixed recycling bins at Sutherland Grange in an attempt to reduce fly-tipping at the site.

The site, described as an ‘eyesore’ by councillors, has been temporarily closed for three months after it fell victim to repeated fly-tipping with white goods such as toilets, freezers and car furniture all being dumped on the site within the last year.

Cllr Wisom Da Costa (WWRA, Clewer, Dedworth West) said it was costing the council a lot of money to clear up and was bad for the nature reserve.

He said: “It’s an eyesore and not what we want for our town.

“What we are asking is for people to be more considerate, fly-tippers will never be considerate, butif its just fly-tippers we need to make sure they are dealt with.”

However former Royal Borough councillor Ed Wilson has hit out at the decision to remove the bins without installing CCTV and said the whole operation has been a ‘shambles’.

He said: “The council took the bins away on Friday. On Saturday there was rubbish all over the shop. By Sunday it was mountains of rubbish there.

“People are just amazed that they’ve taken the bins away at a time when the main dump is not fully functional and cameras are not fully functioning.”

Windsor residents have been asked to dispose their waste at Stafferton Way in Maidenhead during the coronavirus pandemic. Each ward has been allocated two days to do this.

Cllr Donna Stimson, (Con, St Mary’s) lead member for environment services said: “We did a survey and people agreed we should remove it as a temporary measure at the end of May. We’ve had CCTV cameras there in the past but they always get damaged.”

The survey, carried out from December to February, received 203 responses, with 71% in favour of the trial removal, and 50% having witnessed fly tipping at the site.

She said now the bins have been taken away she hopes people will realise it is not a place to dump rubbish.

She added: “The week before last it was spilling onto the road, but last week it was a lot less.

“We need to find a place south in the borough so people aren’t coming a long distance to do a huge round trip.

“We have looked at that before. It’s not something I’ve focused on, but I’m happy to take another look.”

She added that the council would take action against those who are caught fly-tipping on the site.