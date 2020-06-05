Police appeal as man in his 60s assaulted on the Long Walk

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an assault with injury in Windsor.

At around 11am on Saturday (May 30), the victim, a man in his sixties, was running on the Long Walk when he was verbally abused, chased and kicked multiple times in the ribs by another man.

The victim required hospital treatment and attended Wexham Park Hospital, but has since been released.

The offender is described as a white man, aged between late fifties and sixties, with long grey hair. He was wearing beige shorts, a white shirt, and brown moccasin shoes.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Hannah Broughton, based at Maidenhead police station, said:

“I would urge anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward.

“If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 or make a report online quoting reference 43200159889.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”