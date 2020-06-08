Legoland reopening date and new safety measures announced

Temperature checks and social distancing on rides are just some of the measures Legoland will put in place if it reopens next month.

The theme park based in Windsor hopes to reopen on July 4 in line with current Government guidance.

The resort said it will have to 'significantly reduce' the number of guests allowed and tickets will have to be pre-booked.

Visitors have also been asked to pay using card instead of cash and wear a face covering once inside the park.

The website states 'non-invasive temperature checks' will be a condition of entry and guests displaying a high temperature with a fever will not be allowed in the resort or hotels.

It adds: "We have developed new plans for social distancing on our rides and attractions to minimise contact between parties. This includes leaving empty rows and seats between guests.

Karen Glassey, operations director of Legoland Windsor, said: "We can’t wait to welcome you back and we wanted to start to tell you about the new hygiene and safety measures that we have been working on since we closed in March.

"As you’d expect, a day out or overnight stay at Legoland Windsor will feel a little different to before but everything we are introducing is with your safety, and our team’s safety, as our top priority."

Hygiene screens will be put up at service counters and daily tasks such as checking for height and security searches will be modified.

Capacity for indoor experiences will also be reduced and some experiences such as character meet and greets will be temporarily unavailable.

Legoland said 'enhanced cleaning' will take place and there will also be hygiene stations around the park with sanitiser.

The website added: "We will continue to be led by UK Government and relevant local authorities so keep looking out over the next few weeks for a definite reopening date and more information on how to pre-book your tickets.

Visit www.legoland.co.uk for more information.