Queen to mark official birthday with small military ceremony at Windsor Castle

The Queen is set to celebrate her official birthday differently this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

Her Majesty will view a ‘small, brief’ military ceremony in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle on Saturday (June 13).

Celebrations would normally involve an event called Trooping the Colour – the Queen’s birthday parade – however plans have changed in line with Government advice surrounding COVID-19.

The Queen turned 94 on April 21 but her official birthday is usually marked on the second Saturday of June.

The ceremony will be executed by soldiers from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, who are on guard at Windsor Castle.

It will feature music from the Band of the Household Division and upon The Queen’s arrival, a royal salute will be performed.

A series of military drills will then be carried out as the band plays, and the ceremony will conclude with a second salute before The Queen exits.

The ceremony will be carried out with strict social distancing guidelines and will take place entirely within the confines of Windsor Castle.

There are no viewing positions for the public – who are asked not to attend Windsor town centre or gather in the hope of seeing any of the ceremony, as it will not be visible.