Royal Borough to receive £140k to improve cycle and pedestrian routes during crisis

The Royal Borough is set to receive £140,000 from the Government which can be spent on improving pedestrian and cycling routes during the coronavirus crisis. .

The Coronavirus Active Travel Fund is made up of £225m which will be allocated to local authorities in two phases and was announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps last month.

Schemes that may be carried out include introducing 20mph zones in Maidenhead and Windsor town centres, widening footpaths in some town centres and introducing cycle parking across the borough.

On Wednesday, Cllr Gerry Clark (Con, Cookham), the cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said he was yet to view the finalised proposals but said the measures would be temporary structures that can be ‘tweaked, removed and revised’.

He said: “The measures will be quickly introducible using non-permanent barriers so they can specifically be moved or changed.

“We need to monitor how effective that is and depend-ing on the implementation of the schemes we will be able to bid for more money.

“This scheme is a win-win. It’s a win for positive benefits of active travel like walking and cycling and it has environmental and health benefits.”

Work is due to start within the next two weeks and be completed within a month, he added.

A new bus and cycle lane on the A4 and free cycle hire are some of the measures Slough Borough Council are set to introduce to make it easier for people to travel during the pandemic.

Slough is set to receive about £180,000 in phase one for temporary projects for the COVID-19 pandemic, although this figure is yet to be finalised.

A council spokeswoman said the main measure proposed is to create a bus and cycle lane the length of the A4 Bath Road from the Huntercombe Spur interchange to Uxbridge Road.

She said: “This will give pedestrians more space on the pavement and give cyclists more space.

“There will also be social distancing arrangements outside schools, free cycle hire for a month to register-ed users, training sessions for cyclists, hand sanitisers at bus stops and at Slough Bus Station, as well as general signage and street markings to remind pedestrians, cyclists and other road users about their responsibilities to maintain social distancing to control the virus.”