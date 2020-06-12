Appeal launched after woman assaulted in Windsor alleyway

A witness appeal has been launched by police following an assault in a Windsor alleyway, in which a man grabbed a woman before releasing her.

At 5.37pm yesterday (Thursday), the victim, a woman in her thirties, was walking down the alleyway between Hatch Lane and Longbourn when she was approached from behind by an unknown man.

The man grabbed her and attempted to pick her up before releasing her when she shouted for help.

He then ran down Longbourn, past Windsor Girls' School, and then turned left down Imperial Road.

The victim was not injured and nothing was taken during the incident.

The offender is described as a white male, aged between 20 and 25 years-old, and around 5ft 9ins tall. He had short, dirty blonde hair and was wearing a blue t-shirt with distinctive white writing on the back.

Investigating officer PC Oliver Elston, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim and I am appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to come forward.

“Several members of the public told the victim which way the offender had ran. If this was you, please get in touch.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200174506. If you can’t report online, you can call the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”