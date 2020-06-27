Sir Ian McKellen to reprise Hamlet role in Theatre Royal Windsor production

An age-blind Theatre Royal Windsor production of Hamlet starring renowned British actor Sir Ian McKellen will begin rehearsals on Monday.

Last week the Government announced theatres will be allowed to reopen from Saturday, July 4 but not for live performances.

The Olivier-award winning actor first took on the role of Shakespeare's troubled prince 50 years ago and is now reviving the role at the age of 81.

Writing on Twitter Sir Ian said: "I feel lucky to be working again, thanks to Bill Kenwright's inspiring optimism and Sean Mathias's invitation to re-examine Hamlet, 50 years on from my first go. So now we will meet again. Don't know when but do know where – Theatre Royal Windsor."

Rehearsals for the play, directed by Sean Mathias, will begin with strict social distancing measures alongside screening, hygiene and PPE.

The theatre is the first in the country to start rehearsals for a new production as the country eases out of lockdown.