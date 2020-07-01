Appeal for witnesses after man is assaulted in Windsor

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man was held against a wall by his throat and had beer poured over him in Windsor.

The assault on the man in his thirties took place on Friday, June 26 at about 11pm while he was sitting on a bench on The Promenade, Barry Avenue.

While sitting on the bench the victim became involved in an altercation with a group of people.

One of the men pushed the victim up against a wall and held his hand around the victim’s throat and members of the group also poured beer over him.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

The offender is described as a white man, around 6ft tall, and between 18 and 23 years old. He was wearing a black t-shirt and grey jeans, had a stocky build, and had no facial hair.

The other members of the group are described as five men and two women aged in their early twenties.

Investigating officer PC Megan Andrews, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to come forward.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200192594. If you cannot report online, call the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”