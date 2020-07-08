Man charged with Windsor bicycle thefts

10:10AM, Wednesday 08 July 2020
A man has been charged with multiple bicycle theft offences in Windsor.
Ryan Beresford, 35, of Alma Road, Windsor, was charged yesterday with seven counts of theft of a pedal cycle.
The charges are in connection with incidents that occurred between June 1 and June 29.
Beresford has been remanded in custody to appear at East Berkshire Magistrates’ Court today.
