    Man charged with Windsor bicycle thefts

    A man has been charged with multiple bicycle theft offences in Windsor.

    Ryan Beresford, 35, of Alma Road, Windsor, was charged yesterday with seven counts of theft of a pedal cycle.

    The charges are in connection with incidents that occurred between June 1 and June 29.

    Beresford has been remanded in custody to appear at East Berkshire Magistrates’ Court today.

