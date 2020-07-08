Windsor Castle reopening date announced 

Windsor Castle is set to reopen to the public later this month.

The Royal Collection Trust announced this morning people will be able to visit the Royal residence from Thursday, July 23.

The castle has been closed for more than three months due to the ongoing public health crisis but will open its doors alongside the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace and The Queen’s Galleries in London and Edinburgh.

A number of measures will be introduced to ensure the safe reopening of the popular tourist attractions. These include:

The introduction of timed tickets at all sites in order to manage visitor numbers. Visitors must book tickets in advance through www.rct.uk/tickets as capacities will be limited.

Markers and signs to help visitors maintain social distancing, with staff on hand to manage the flow of visitors in queuing areas and indoor spaces.

The introduction of one-way routes in some areas.

Hand sanitiser stations along the visitor routes.

Enhanced cleaning regimes.

Perspex screens at all till points, with payment by card only.

All front-of-house staff fully trained in COVID-secure procedures.

The Palaces, Galleries and Royal Collection Trust shops will reopen five-days-a-week with the venues remaining closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The online ticket office reopens today.

Visit www.rct.uk/tickets to book.