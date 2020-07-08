Windsor Castle reopening date announced 

12:40PM, Wednesday 08 July 2020
Windsor Castle (Ref:132615-21)
Windsor Castle is set to reopen to the public later this month.
The Royal Collection Trust announced this morning people will be able to visit the Royal residence from Thursday, July 23.
The castle has been closed for more than three months due to the ongoing public health crisis but will open its doors alongside the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace and The Queen’s Galleries in London and Edinburgh.
A number of measures will be introduced to ensure the safe reopening of the popular tourist attractions. These include:
The online ticket office reopens today.
Visit www.rct.uk/tickets to book.
