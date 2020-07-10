SITE INDEX

    Windsor Yards discounts parking by 50 per cent

    Windsor Yards shopping mall is giving customers a 50 per cent discount on parking charges for up to six hours. The changes are for July only, lasting until July 31.

    Under the new rates, one hour's parking costs £1.40 and 24 hours costs £20.

    • 1-2 hours costs £1.90
    • 2-3 hours is £2.10
    • 4-6 hours is £2.90.

    Windsor

