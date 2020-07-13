Fire extinguished at Windsor allotment

A small fire at an allotment was extinguished by fire fighters in Windsor last night.

A crew from Langley and a crew from Maidenhead attended the blaze at the site off Common Road.

It was a resident who lives in a property overlooking the ground who alerted the emergency services to the incident.

They arrived at around 10.30m and were at the scene for about half an hour.

The cause of the fire is unknown.