New charges at Windsor Great Park car parks

New parking charges have been introduced at Ranger's Gate and Cranbourne Gate car parks in Windsor Great Park.

Visitors will now be charged £2.50 an hour, with three hours or more costing £10 in the week. At the weekend it is £3 per hour and £12 for three hours or more.

Motorcycles will be free.

A spokeswoman from Windsor Great Park said the Crown Estate had improved the infrastructure and security for both car parks in July and have introduced charging for this facility in line with its other car parks.

However Richard Endacott, chairman of the West Windsor Residents Association said the costs would keep ordinary Windsor residents out of the parks.

He said: "Boris Johnson’s government wants to tackle the nations obesity crisis post COVID-19, yet the Crown Estate is making visiting its parks more expensive, out of reach of local people desperate for some fresh air and exercise. It is a disappointing approach, which serves only to make access to the parks the preserve of the elite and keep ordinary Windsor residents away."

A spokeswoman from Windsor Great Park said: “We have undertaken work to improve the infrastructure and security of the Rangers and Cranbourne car parks at Windsor Great Park. We completed these works in July 2020 and introduced charging for this facility, in line with our other car parks within the estate. We liaised closely with all our visitors on these changes in advance.

“For those who use Windsor Great Park on a regular basis, we offer an annual car parking pass which gives access to all paying car parks across Windsor Great Park.

“The proceeds from the car parking at Windsor directly contribute to the costs of preserving and enhancing our historic landscape and maintaining our facilities, which are enjoyed by just under six million visitors each year.”