Captain Tom Moore to receive knighthood from the Queen at Windsor Castle

A 100-year-old war veteran who raised millions for the NHS during lockdown will receive a knighthood on Friday.

Captain Tom Moore has been invited to Windsor Castle with his family to receive the insignia of Knight Bachelor.

In a brief statement, the palace said: "The Queen will confer the Honour of Knighthood on Captain Sir Thomas Moore at an Investiture at Windsor Castle.

"Captain Sir Thomas Moore will be accompanied by members of his family."

Captain Tom completed 100 laps in his daughter's garden before his birthday in late April and raised £30 million for charity.

The ceremony will not be open to the public.