SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Wed, 15
18 °C
Thu, 16
21 °C
Fri, 17
26 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Captain Tom Moore to receive knighthood from the Queen at Windsor Castle

    Captain Tom Moore to receive knighthood from the Queen at Windsor Castle

    A 100-year-old war veteran who raised millions for the NHS during lockdown will receive a knighthood on Friday.

    Captain Tom Moore has been invited to Windsor Castle with his family to receive the insignia of Knight Bachelor. 

    In a brief statement, the palace said: "The Queen will confer the Honour of Knighthood on Captain Sir Thomas Moore at an Investiture at Windsor Castle.

    "Captain Sir Thomas Moore will be accompanied by members of his family." 

    Captain Tom completed 100 laps in his daughter's garden before his birthday in late April and raised £30 million for charity.

    The ceremony will not be open to the public.  

    Windsor

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved