Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in private Windsor ceremony

07:08PM, Friday 17 July 2020
Princess Beatrice tied the knot with her partner in a private ceremony in Windsor today (Friday 17).
She married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge.
The small ceremony took place at 11am and was attended by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, as well as close family.
Buckingham Palace said the wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines.
The couple got engaged back in February and the wedding was set for May 29, however this was cancelled following coronavirus restrictions.
Her sister, Princess Eugenie, married Thomas Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle in October 2018.
View this post on Instagram
The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020. The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019. The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace. The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. Image: © Princess Eugenie
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Budget supermarket Aldi has announced plans to open stores in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough.
A weather warning has been issued for South East England and London on Friday and Saturday.