Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in private Windsor ceremony

Princess Beatrice tied the knot with her partner in a private ceremony in Windsor today (Friday 17).

She married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge.

The small ceremony took place at 11am and was attended by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, as well as close family.

Buckingham Palace said the wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines.

The couple got engaged back in February and the wedding was set for May 29, however this was cancelled following coronavirus restrictions.

Her sister, Princess Eugenie, married Thomas Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle in October 2018.