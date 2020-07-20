Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi release Windsor wedding photos

Princess Beatrice and her new husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, have released official wedding photographs from the 'small family ceremony' which took place in Windsor.

The couple wed at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday (July 17).

Princess Beatrice walked down the aisle in a vintage dress which belongs to the Queen. The dress was created by Norman Hartnell and was remodelled and fitted by Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin.

She also wore the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara which was worn by the Queen on her own wedding day. The tiara was originally made for Queen Mary by Garrard and Co. in 1919, from a diamond necklace given by Queen Victoria for her wedding.

Photograph by Benjamin Wheeler

A statement released by Buckingham Palace said: "The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May.

"Working within government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family."

Guests at the socially-distanced ceremony included the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and her sister Princess Eugenie, as well as Mr Mapelli Mozzi's parents and siblings.

His son Christopher, affectionately known as Wolfie, was best man and pageboy.

Photograph by Benjamin Wheeler

The ceremony was officiated by The Reverend Canon Paul Wright, Sub-Dean of the Chapel Royal and The Reverend Canon Martin Poll, Domestic Chaplain to Her Majesty The Queen.

The service included two of the couple's favourite poems by William Shakespeare and E.E. Cummings and a biblical reading.

No hymns were sung due to government guidelines surrounding coronavirus.

Beatrice's bouquet was made by Patrice Van Helden, the co owner of London based florists RVH Floral Design. It has now been placed on the tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey.

The couple have also thanked the gardening teams at The Savil Garden and Windsor Great park.

Princess Beatrice’s ring was designed by Shaun Leane. Mr Mapelli Mozzi’s ring is a vintage gold band designed by Josh Collins.

The couple said they were 'touched by the warm wishes' they received following the news of their wedding.

Photograph by Benjamin Wheeler