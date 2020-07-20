SITE INDEX

    • Captain Sir Tom heads to Windsor hotel for tea after receiving his knighthood

    Captain Sir Tom heads to Windsor hotel for tea after his knighthood

    Richard Pohle/The Times

    A 100-year-old veteran who raised millions for the NHS during lockdown was knighted by the Queen on Friday.

    Captain Tom Moore was knighted by the Queen in a unique private ceremony at Windsor Castle.

    The Queen has been staying at Windsor Castle since lockdown and used a sword for the ceremony that belonged to her father George VI.

    Richard Pohle/The Times

    Captain Sir Tom said on Twitter he was 'overwhelmed with pride and joy'.

    He said: "I have been overwhelmed by the many honours I have received over the past weeks, but there is simply nothing that can compare to this, I am overwhelmed with pride and joy."

    Before the service he said he was 'raring to go' for the very special day. 

    Richard Pohle/The Times

    The unprecedented personal ceremony was staged in Windsor Castle's quadrangle. 

    Captain Sir Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, son-in-law Colin Ingram, grandson Benjie and granddaughter Georgia watching also attended the ceremony. 

    Afterwards the family headed to Castle Hotel in Windsor High Street for a spot of afternoon tea.

