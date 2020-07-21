Links Gymnastics Club given green light for new building at Windsor Leisure Centre

A new gymnasium in Windsor has been given the green light by planning officers.

Links Gymnastics Club, which runs gymnastics classes in Windsor, Old Windsor and Sunninghill, applied to construct a new building next to Windsor Leisure Centre, in Stovell Road.

On the application Links Gymnastics Club said it wanted to expand its capacity and reduce its waiting list - which is more than two years, with demand for an additional 600 students.

The proposed development will consolidate the business at a single location from its three existing venues: St Peter’s School in Old Windsor, Windsor Leisure Centre and The Marist School in Sunninghill.

The building will be located to the west of the main leisure centre, and accessible via the main building through a short covered walkway.

In the planning officer's report it states the original proposal sought permission for a two storey gym building but this was amended to a single storey following concerns around the visual impact it would have.

The new building will accommodate between 1,200 and 1,400 students.

Planning permission was granted by the council subject to conditions.

To view the application in full visit http://publicaccess.rbwm.gov.uk/online-applications/ and use reference 20/00458