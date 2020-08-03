'Criminal family' jailed for distributing cocaine and heroin in Windsor

A 'criminal family' involved in distributing cocaine and heroin in Windsor and ‘spreading misery into the local area’ have been jailed.

Richard Haywood, 54, and his sons, Thomas Cummings, 28, and Reece Cummings, 25, all of no fixed abode, were jailed at Reading Crown Court on Friday, July 24.

They each pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, namely cocaine and heroin.

Thomas Cummings was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment, while Reece Cummings and Haywood were jailed for 27 months each.

The convictions relate to an incident at 1.30pm on January 9, following a vehicle stop by officers in Clarence Road in Windsor.

They were found to be in possession of class A drugs, cash and phones.

All three were arrested on the same day and then charged on the next day.

Investigating officer, PC Tom Hughes-Parry, of the Problem Solving Team in Maidenhead, said: “Richard Haywood is the father of Reece and Thomas Cummings who were a criminal family involved in distributing Class A drugs into Windsor and spreading misery into the local area.

“This was an excellent stop by officers, and the three of them were caught red handed dealing drugs to vulnerable adults in Windsor – this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated in Windsor and I am glad they will not be able to cause any more issues.

“Through our Stronghold campaign Thames Valley Police will continue to work in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and to stop those who seek to exploit vulnerable people for their own means.”