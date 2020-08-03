Lane closures on Windsor bridge for five months

There will be several lane closures on the Queen Elizabeth Bridge until January to facilitate urgent repair works.

The council said work was necessary on the A332 Royal Windsor Way bridge as it had severe corrosion.

Over time, water underneath the bridge has corroded the steel connections, or cable ties, that take the load of the structure as vehicles travel over it.



Volker Highways, on behalf of the Royal Borough, is working to replace the cable ties. While the majority of the work will take place underneath the bridge, some full and partial road closures will also be necessary between August and January 2021.

Phase one of the work took place between April and May and phase two will begin from Monday, August 17 until Friday, January 8.

The council said the dates had been 'heavily coordinated' with Highways England and its Smart Motorways road closures as well as Legoland and Slough Borough Council.

A statement added: "These works are an essential part of the council's ongoing maintenance and improvement programme and are necessary to make sure the bridges are kept in an up to date, safe and usable condition.

"Your patience and co-operation would be much appreciated to ensure that the contractor is able to complete the works as quickly as possible and with minimum inconvenience."

Here are the full closures:

Monday 17 August to Thursday 12 November 2020

Northbound and southbound lane closures 24 hours. The road can still be used but one lane will be shut each side.

Monday 17 to Wednesday 19 August 2020

Northbound and Southbound Full closure 10pm to 6am. The road will be closed to all traffic in both directions.

Wednesday 26 to Friday 28 August 2020

Northbound Full closure (from Clarence Road to junction 6 M4) 10pm to 6am. The road will be closed to all traffic in the Northbound direction.

Thursday 3 to Saturday 5 September 2020

Northbound and Southbound Full closure 10pm to 6am. The road will be closed to all traffic in both directions.

Thursday 17 to Saturday 19 September 2020

Northbound Full closure (from Clarence Road to junction 6 M4) 10pm to 6am. The road will be closed to all traffic in the Northbound direction.

Thursday 24 to Saturday 26 September 2020

Northbound and Southbound Full closure 10pm to 6am. The road will be closed to all traffic in both directions.

Thursday 8 to Saturday 10 October 2020

Northbound Full closure (from Clarence Road to junction 6 M4) 10pm to 6am. The road will be closed to all traffic in the Northbound direction.

Thursday 15 to Saturday 17 October 2020

Northbound and Southbound Full closure 10pm to 6am. The road will be closed to all traffic in both directions.

Tuesday 3 to Thursday 5 November 2020

Northbound Full closure (from Clarence Road to junction 6 M4) 10pm to 6am. The road will be closed to all traffic in the Northbound direction.

Tuesday 10 to Thursday 12 November 2020

Northbound and Southbound Full closure 10pm to 6am. The road will be closed to all traffic in both directions.

Friday 27 to Sunday 29 November 2020

Northbound Full closure (from Clarence Road to junction 6 M4) 10pm to 6am. The road will be closed to all traffic in the Northbound direction.

Friday 4 to Sunday 6 December 2020

Northbound and Southbound Full closure 10pm to 6am. The road will be closed to all traffic in both directions.

Thursday 10 to Sunday 13 December 2020

Northbound and Southbound Full closure 10pm to 6am. The road will be closed to all traffic in both directions.

Tuesday 5 to Thursday 7 January 2021

Northbound and Southbound Full closure 10pm to 6am. The road will be closed to all traffic in both directions.