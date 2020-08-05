Find out which restaurants in Windsor are taking part in Eat Out to Help Out
02:43PM, Wednesday 05 August 2020
Diners have been taking advantage of the Government's Eat Out to Help Out initiative with dozens of venues in Windsor signing up to the scheme.
A discount of up to £10 per person is available on any food and non-alcoholic drinks on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August.
Those looking to dine-in will be spoilt for choice in Windsor with the majority of the town's vast collection of restaurants, cafes and coffee shops participating.
Businesses enrolled in the discount scheme include:
Choi Kai Ltd, 36-37 Thames Street
Lebanese Nights, 41 Thames Street
Thai Square Windsor, 29 Thames Street
The Real Greek, 2 River Street
Dr Choc's Windsor Chocolate Factory, 23 Thames Street
Drury House, 4 Church Street
Viva Chinese Restaurant, 12 Thames Street
Thai Terrace, 9 Thames Street
Bluegrass BBQ, 1 Castle Hill
Mango Lounge Windsor, 9 Datchet Road
Tapas Revolution Windsor, 18 Thames Street
Nell Gwynn Tearoom, 5 Church Street
Chippy of Windsor, 48 High Street
Clarence Brasserie and Tea Room, 8-9 Church Street
The Prince Harry, 8 Market Street
Latino Taverna, 3 Church Lane
Queen Charlotte, 6 Church Lane
1423 China Kitchen, 4 Church Lane
Esquires Coffee, 19-23 High Street
Starbucks Windsor, 138-139 Peascod Street
MGallery - Castle Hotel Windsor, High Street
Kokoro Windsor, 11 Peascod Street
Cinnamon Cafe, The Old Booking Hall, Windsor Royal Station
McDonald's, Thames Street
The King & Castle (Wetherspoons), 16-17 Thames Street
The Windlesora (Wetherspoons), 17 William Street
Meat at the Parish, 10 High Street
Charley's Horse, 4 Goswell Hill
The Boatman, 10 Thames Side
A la Russe, 6 High Street
Sebastian's Italian, 2 Goswell Hill
Clairmont's Coffee, 5 High Street
Flaming Cow, 75 High Street, Eton
Heidi Windsor, 120-124 Peascod Street
Foggs Windsor, 120-124 Peascod Street
Le Suquet, 120-124 Peascod Street
Cattle Grid, Windsor Royal Station
The George Inn, 77 High Street, Eton
Costa Coffee, 64 High Street, Eton
Gilbey's Bar, Restaurant and Townhouse, 81-83 High Street, Eton
The Crown and Cushion, 84 High Street, Eton
The Two Brewers, 34 Park Street
The Corner Ale & Cider House, 22 Sheet Street
Golden Curry, 46 High Street, Eton
Meze Grill, 98 Peascod Street
Subway, 9 William Street
Enzo's Restaurant, 83-84 Peascod Street
The Jelly Lounge, 29 William Street
Antalya Restaurant, 5 Queen Anne's Court, Peascod Street
Creams Cafe, 3-4 Queen Anne's Court, Peascod Street
The Christopher Hotel, 110 High Street, Eton
Meimo Restaurant, 69-70 Peascod Street
Monty Cafe, 15-17 St Leonards Road
Al Fassia Restaurant, 27 St Leonards Road
Tudors, 3 High Street, Eton
Viceroy of Windsor, 49-51 St Leonards Road
Opito Restaurant, based at The Prince Arthur, 29 Grove Road
Millar's Eatery, 59a St Leonards Road
Costa Coffee, 63 St Leonards Road
The Duke of Connaught, 165 Arthur Road
Windsor Grill, 65 St Leonards Road
The Royal Adelaide Hotel, 44 Kings Road
Creperie Club, 69 St Leonards Road
Turkish Meze, 71 St Leonards Road
The Bexley Arms, 50 Bexley Street
The Windsor Castle, 98 Kings Road
The Alma, 61 Springfield Road
Spices Indian Cuisine, The Green, Datchet
Costa Coffee, The Green, Datchet
Royal Stag, The Green, Datchet
Nibbles, Manor House Lane, Datchet
Costa Coffee, 87 Dedworth Road
Costa Coffee, 209 Dedworth Road
The Prince Albert, 2 Clewer Hill Road
GOGOS Waterfront Restaurant, Maidenhead Road, Racecourse Marina
Gurkha Royale Restaurant & Bar, 85 Clewer Hill Road
Good Day Cafe, 4 Wheatsheaf Parade, St Luke's Road, Old Windsor
Punto, 3 Wheatsheaf Parade, St Luke's Road, Old Windsor
Liquid Leisure, Horton Road, Datchet