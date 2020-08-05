Find out which restaurants in Windsor are taking part in Eat Out to Help Out

Diners have been taking advantage of the Government's Eat Out to Help Out initiative with dozens of venues in Windsor signing up to the scheme.

A discount of up to £10 per person is available on any food and non-alcoholic drinks on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August.

Those looking to dine-in will be spoilt for choice in Windsor with the majority of the town's vast collection of restaurants, cafes and coffee shops participating.

Businesses enrolled in the discount scheme include: