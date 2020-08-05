SITE INDEX

    Find out which restaurants in Windsor are taking part in Eat Out to Help Out

    Diners have been taking advantage of the Government's Eat Out to Help Out initiative with dozens of venues in Windsor signing up to the scheme.

    A discount of up to £10 per person is available on any food and non-alcoholic drinks on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August.

    Those looking to dine-in will be spoilt for choice in Windsor with the majority of the town's vast collection of restaurants, cafes and coffee shops participating.

    Businesses enrolled in the discount scheme include:

    • Choi Kai Ltd, 36-37 Thames Street
    • Lebanese Nights, 41 Thames Street
    • Thai Square Windsor, 29 Thames Street
    • The Real Greek, 2 River Street
    • Dr Choc's Windsor Chocolate Factory, 23 Thames Street
    • Drury House, 4 Church Street
    • Viva Chinese Restaurant, 12 Thames Street
    • Thai Terrace, 9 Thames Street
    • Bluegrass BBQ, 1 Castle Hill
    • Mango Lounge Windsor, 9 Datchet Road
    • Tapas Revolution Windsor, 18 Thames Street
    • Nell Gwynn Tearoom, 5 Church Street
    • Chippy of Windsor, 48 High Street
    • Clarence Brasserie and Tea Room, 8-9 Church Street
    • The Prince Harry, 8 Market Street
    • Latino Taverna, 3 Church Lane
    • Queen Charlotte, 6 Church Lane
    • 1423 China Kitchen, 4 Church Lane
    • Esquires Coffee, 19-23 High Street
    • Starbucks Windsor, 138-139 Peascod Street
    • MGallery - Castle Hotel Windsor, High Street
    • Kokoro Windsor, 11 Peascod Street
    • Cinnamon Cafe, The Old Booking Hall, Windsor Royal Station
    • McDonald's, Thames Street
    • The King & Castle (Wetherspoons), 16-17 Thames Street
    • The Windlesora (Wetherspoons), 17 William Street
    • Meat at the Parish, 10 High Street
    • Charley's Horse, 4 Goswell Hill
    • The Boatman, 10 Thames Side
    • A la Russe, 6 High Street
    • Sebastian's Italian, 2 Goswell Hill
    • Clairmont's Coffee, 5 High Street
    • Flaming Cow, 75 High Street, Eton
    • Heidi Windsor, 120-124 Peascod Street
    • Foggs Windsor, 120-124 Peascod Street
    • Le Suquet, 120-124 Peascod Street
    • Cattle Grid, Windsor Royal Station
    • The George Inn, 77 High Street, Eton
    • Costa Coffee, 64 High Street, Eton
    • Gilbey's Bar, Restaurant and Townhouse, 81-83 High Street, Eton
    • The Crown and Cushion, 84 High Street, Eton
    • The Two Brewers, 34 Park Street
    • The Corner Ale & Cider House, 22 Sheet Street
    • Golden Curry, 46 High Street, Eton
    • Meze Grill, 98 Peascod Street
    • Subway, 9 William Street
    • Enzo's Restaurant, 83-84 Peascod Street
    • The Jelly Lounge, 29 William Street
    • Antalya Restaurant, 5 Queen Anne's Court, Peascod Street
    • Creams Cafe, 3-4 Queen Anne's Court, Peascod Street
    • The Christopher Hotel, 110 High Street, Eton
    • Meimo Restaurant, 69-70 Peascod Street
    • Monty Cafe, 15-17 St Leonards Road
    • Al Fassia Restaurant, 27 St Leonards Road
    • Tudors, 3 High Street, Eton
    • Viceroy of Windsor, 49-51 St Leonards Road
    • Opito Restaurant, based at The Prince Arthur, 29 Grove Road
    • Millar's Eatery, 59a St Leonards Road
    • Costa Coffee, 63 St Leonards Road
    • The Duke of Connaught, 165 Arthur Road
    • Windsor Grill, 65 St Leonards Road
    • The Royal Adelaide Hotel, 44 Kings Road
    • Creperie Club, 69 St Leonards Road
    • Turkish Meze, 71 St Leonards Road
    • The Bexley Arms, 50 Bexley Street
    • The Windsor Castle, 98 Kings Road
    • The Alma, 61 Springfield Road
    • Spices Indian Cuisine, The Green, Datchet
    • Costa Coffee, The Green, Datchet
    • Royal Stag, The Green, Datchet
    • Nibbles, Manor House Lane, Datchet
    • Costa Coffee, 87 Dedworth Road
    • Costa Coffee, 209 Dedworth Road
    • The Prince Albert, 2 Clewer Hill Road
    • GOGOS Waterfront Restaurant, Maidenhead Road, Racecourse Marina
    • Gurkha Royale Restaurant & Bar, 85 Clewer Hill Road
    • Good Day Cafe, 4 Wheatsheaf Parade, St Luke's Road, Old Windsor
    • Punto, 3 Wheatsheaf Parade, St Luke's Road, Old Windsor
    • Liquid Leisure, Horton Road, Datchet

