One person suffers serious injuries following building collapse in Windsor

Update 15:51:

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service has said crews were on the scene for four hours and 40 minutes.

A spokeswoman added: "Crews made the scene safe before handing over to a structural engineer."

Update 15:32:

Jamie Rose, a resident who lives in Springfield Road opposite the property which collapsed, spoke to reporter Amy Horsfield at the scene.

“It was about 8:30 in the morning, I heard a crashing, it sounded like scaffolding had fallen,” he said.

“I was aware that we’ve got a neighbour having some work done at the house, I looked out the window and a number of neighbours had come out.

“After the crashing sound, I heard one of the team there working on the property groaning, and the others were calling for another mate; they kept shouting and weren’t getting any response.

“You could hear they were concerned and kept calling and calling.

“Some neighbours had come out and said they’d get the emergency services and in the blink of an eye we had ambulances arriving, fire and rescue services were here and everything started happening from there.”

Update 14:14:

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) says that emergency crews remain on the scene, advising people to avoid the area.

The service added that the roof of a building had collapsed in Springfield Road.

A RBFRS spokeswoman said: "At 9:23am on Thursday, August 6, we received reports of a building collapse on Springfield Road, Windsor.

"RBFRS crews from Slough and Maidenhead were sent to the scene, alongside the Heavy Rescue Unit from Dee Road and are being supported by crews from Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and London Fire Brigade.

"Partners from South Central Ambulance Service and Thames Valley Police are also in attendance.

"Upon arrival, crews found that the roof of a building had collapsed. Four people have been placed in the care of South Central Ambulance Service and teams remain on the scene.

"This incident is ongoing and so we are asking people to avoid the area wherever possible at this time."

Update 13:21:

Reporter Amy Horsfield is at the scene.

Springfield Road resident Jamie Rose said he heard ‘crashing which sounded like scaffolding collapsing’ at 8:30am pic.twitter.com/nN9cHgpVCw — Amy Horsfield (@AmyH_BM) August 6, 2020

Update 13:02:

One person has been taken to hospital in Oxford with serious injuries and another suffered minor injuries following a 'partial building collapse' in Windsor this morning.

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said it was informed that there were a number of workmen in the property at the time.

Two of them were trapped by rubble from the collapse.

Both patients were released following a joint operation with police, fire crews and the council, while three other patients have been assessed and treated for minor injuries.

A SCAS spokesman said: "We received a 999 call at 09:17 this morning with the caller reporting a partial building collapse at a property on Springfield Road, Windsor.

"We were informed that there were a number of workmen in the property at the time and two of them were trapped by rubble from the collapse.

"We sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, the Thames Valley Air Ambulance critical care car, our Hazardous Area Response Team, a Tactical Advisor and Incident Commander to the incident.

"A joint operation with SCAS, the Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service, Thames Valley Police and the Royal Borough ensured the two trapped patients were released and brought out of the building.

"Following initial treatment and assessment by our staff and the air ambulance team at the scene; one of the patients had sustained serious injuries and has been taken to the major trauma unit at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford.

"The second trapped patient sustained less serious injuries and has been taken to Wexham Park Hospital for further treatment.

"Three other patients were assessed and treated for minor injuries at the scene."

Four people have been injured following a building collapse in Windsor today (Thursday).

Police are at the scene in Springfield Road alongside fire and ambulance crews.

The road is closed and Thames Valley Police is urging people to avoid the area.

Four people are being treated for injuries, the force added.

INCIDENT

We are at the scene of a building collapse in Springfield Road, Windsor, supporting Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service, and South Central Ambulance Service.

Springfield Road is currently closed. Please avoid the area.

Four people are being treated for injuries. pic.twitter.com/iHI5FZzGaB — TVP Windsor (@TVP_Windsor) August 6, 2020

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service says it is being supported by colleagues from Buckinghamshire and London, with crews from Maidenhead and Slough both at the scene. They are also joined by Dee Road fire crews, from Reading.

