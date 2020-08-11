Teenage girl punched in head during Windsor aggravated burglary

Police have released CCTV images after a teenage girl was punched in the head during an aggravated burglary in Windsor.

On Wednesday, July 15 at about 2.45pm two offenders entered the back garden of a property in Priors Road via Mantle Close, or an alleyway running alongside Priors Road.

When a resident of the house, a woman in her forties, heard the disturbance, she went out and shouted at the offenders in her garden.

One of the offenders then ran towards her, and it is believed he was holding a knife. The victim ran through the house and out of the front door without sustaining any injuries.

The two offenders went upstairs, where a teenage girl was. One of the offenders punched the girl two or three times in the head, then both left the house.

Neither victim sustained injuries, and no property was taken.

Police have published the images of two people who may have vital information on the incident.

Detective Constable Steven Baggaley said: “This was a terrifying incident for both victims in this incident, one of which was punched by an offender.

“Thankfully neither victim sustained any injuries, however this was a particularly distressing incident.

“I am releasing these CCTV images, as I believe the two people pictured may have vital information that could assist with my investigation.

“If anyone recognises the people pictured, or believe that it could be you, please contact Thames Valley Police, by calling 101.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online. Please quote reference 43200215825 when doing so.

“If you wish to remain anonymous you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”