Windsor Castle’s East Terrace Garden opens to the public

The East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle is open to the public for the first time in decades.

First designed by King George IV and remodelled by the Duke of Edinburgh in 1971, the garden features 3,500 rose bushes, a bronze lotus fountain, 34 orange trees and sculptures from Hampton Court Palace.

During the Second World War parts of the garden were repurposed as an allotment to help feed the nation where the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, and her sister Princess Margaret tended to tomatoes, sweetcorn and dwarf beans.

The East Terrace Garden will be open on weekends in August and September.

On Thursdays and Fridays during August, families with young children will be given special access to the castle’s Moat Garden beneath the Round Tower.