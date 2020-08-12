Trees blown over by Wraysbury 'mini tornado'

Firefighters were called out to Wraysbury this afternoon after several trees in a residential street were blown over by strong winds.

Two fire crews from Langley Fire Station were called to Hythe End Road this afternoon after receiving several calls from residents about very strong wind and rain.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters found that at least six trees had been blown over in the street, resting on people's walls, garages, and blocking access into homes.

No people were harmed during the incident, which firefighters described as like a 'mini tornado', and only minor structural damage occurred.

After checking for any electrical damage, the firefighters contacted the Royal Borough, and teams have now been dispatched to cut down and remove the trees from the road.