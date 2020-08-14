Sunflower seeds delivered to Windsor businesses for happiness project

Sunflower seeds were delivered to businesses yesterday (Thursday) morning as part of a campaign to inspire happiness.

The hope and happiness campaign was launched by the Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society (RWRHS) earlier this summer after the Royal Windsor Show was cancelled due to coronavirus.

The RWRHS launched a picture competition with Berkely Homes after donating 2,000 packets of dwarf Sunflower seeds to residents.

David Emanuel, vice president of the RWRHS delivered the plotted sunflower seeds to businesses including Toni and Guy, Enzo and Thames Hospice.

He said: “I am thrilled to be a part of such a positive and uplifting campaign. Despite it not being the summer that we had planned, it is great to see the community coming together and the society lifting everyone’s spirits with the donation of sunflowers.”

The best images in the competition will win garden vouchers worth up to £100 and the competition will be judged by David Emanuel, Andrew Try, chairman of RWRHS, and Lady Nicola Perowne

For details on how to enter, please visit rwrhs.com.

The closing date is September 10.