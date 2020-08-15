Police seeking victim following Windsor robbery

Police are trying to track down a victim after a robbery took place in Windsor.

At 4pm on Thursday, police received reports of a robbery in Imperial Park, in Imperial Road.

It was reported to them that a group of males approached a boy on a bicycle, threatened him and took his bag, before running away.

An 18-year-old man from Slough was arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of a controlled class B drug and threats to kill in connection with the incident, and has been released under investigation.

The victim had left the scene before officers arrived.

Detective Constable Kelly Davis, based at Maidenhead Police Station, said: “We are appealing for the victim of this incident to please come forward and speak to us.

“We would also appeal for anyone who has information about what happened, or who witnessed this incident, to get in touch.

“You can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43200252078.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”