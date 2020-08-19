Windsor choir hosts virtual rehearsals during pandemic

A Windsor-based choir has been singing through lockdown in viral meet-ups.

The Royal Free Singers is eager to return to weekly Wednesday night rehearsals at Trevelyan Middle School, but has been meeting on Zoom once a week since the beginning of lockdown.

“Singing is so important to people, spiritually, emotionally and physically and is a huge part of the musical fabric of our country,” said Ros Middleton, head of marketing and sponsorship at the Royal Free Singers.

“In spite of its limitations, we are able to see each other again every week, keep in touch and sing a wonderful range of music in preparation for our tour to Georgia and Armenia in May 2021, so sadly cancelled for this year,” Ros added.

The group is hoping to resume regular rehearsals in Autumn.

Visit here to find out more.