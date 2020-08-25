Windsor Lions' annual horse riding event for charity cancelled due to COVID-19

An annual fundraising event which offers horse riders the opportunity to ride in Windsor Great Park has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

The Windsor Lions even has been running for 43 years and usually raises hundreds for local and riding-based charities in the community.

This year's event was due to take place on September 12 and 13.

Event organiser Mark Fraser said: “Like many perennial events, we have had to take the difficult but responsible decision to put off the event for this year.

"But the club are very hopeful that we can come back bigger and better than ever in 2021 with the best course ever, new jumps and the opportunity to ride in the magnificent surroundings of Windsor Great Park once again.

"We have been in touch with all those who had already entered and have received nothing but understanding from our loyal riders. We are so grateful for their support and for that received from our friends at Windsor Great Park."