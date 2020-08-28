Windsor MP hits out at British Airways over job cuts

The town’s MP Adam Afriyie has hit out at the ‘appalling behaviour from British Airways over job cuts.

In April, BA set out plans to make up to 12,000 staff redundant due to pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Weekly protests organised by trade union Unite have been held in Windsor since July.

Mr Afriyie tweeted: “ The behaviour of British Airways towards their staff has been utterly appalling and my thoughts go out to the many loyal workers who have been affected by BA’s decisions. I would urge BA and the Union to seek agreement or arbitration even at this late stage.”

He added that if things were not resolved the Government must carry out a review to the current legacy slots regime.

A BA spokesman said:This is the biggest challenge the airline and our industry has ever faced. Sadly, the global pandemic has resulted in job losses across every industry. Many airlines have already made thousands of staff redundant.

“We are not immune to this crisis. We have to adapt to survive, so we will continue with the proper, lawful consultative process and we will keep inviting union representatives to discuss our proposals to the serious challenges we face. It is not too late to find solutions – as we have done with BALPA – and to protect jobs.”​