Man stabbed in the elbow on Dedworth Road by man on a scooter

Police are looking for witnesses to a grievous bodily harm (GBH) by stabbing in Dedworth Road.

Between 1.30am and 2.30am on Saturday (September 5) at the junction of Dedworth Road, a man in his twenties was attacked by another man of a similar age, riding a dark E-scooter.

The man stabbed the victim in the elbow with a small knife.

The victim received a wound to his elbow. He attended hospital and has since been discharged.

The offender is described a white man, in his late teens to early twenties, medium build, around 5ft 10 with dark hair.

He was wearing dark clothing and may have been with another man during the incident. The victim was also with a friend at the time of the incident.

This followed an earlier verbal altercation between the men near to the kebab van on Dedworth Road.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Laura Joyce of CID based at Maidenhead, said:

“We are appealing for anyone with information about this incident to please come forward.

“We would ask anyone who has home CCTV to please also check their footage and contact us if they believe it could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information should report online or call 101 quoting reference 43200277794.

To report anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111