Police looking for angry driver who made fellow driver ‘fear for his life’

Thames Valley Police is looking for witnesses to verbally abusive road rage on the Windsor relief road between Windsor and Slough.

On Wednesday (September 2), in the southbound carriageway, the driver of a white Citroen Berlingo van pulled in front of another man’s car.

The driver of the Berlingo approached the other car and verbally abused the man inside, making him fear for his life.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

The offender is described as a white man, around 5ft 11, around thirty-years-old, of slim build and with gelled, brown hair and facial stubble.

He was wearing a grey zip-up jumper with a white T-shirt underneath and light greyish trousers.

Investigating officer PC Matthew Lynch, based at Slough police station, said:

“We are appealing for witnesses to this incident which happened in the middle of the day on a busy stretch of road.

“If you witnessed this incident or have dash-cam footage, we would ask you to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should report online or call 101 quoting reference 43200274381.

To report anonymously, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.