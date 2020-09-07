Windsor Lions cancel annual swimathon due to COVID-19

The annual Windsor Swimathon has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event involves schools, groups and organisations form teams of up to eight people to raise money for charities of their choice, with races taking place all day at Windsor Leisure Centre.

The year's 24th Swimathon was due to be held on Sunday, October 11.

Event organiser Mike Sells said: "A combination of stringent cleaning requirements between each team swimming, reduced capacity and the possibility of future lock-down measures made it impossible to go ahead.

"I will be in touch with the 32 teams who have already entered. The good news however is that we have already booked Windsor Leisure Centre for 10th October 2021 and hope that we can make it a bigger and better event than ever before."

Windsor Lions were forced to cancel another of its big fundraising events - The Annual Horse Ride, last month due to the pandemic.

During lockdown Windsor Lions has continued to support the local community through a variety of projects such as the introduction of home testing kits for Prostate Cancer, Windsor Foodshare and Driven Forward.