Theatre Royal’s pantomime to return in December with social distanced performances

The Theatre Royal’s annual pantomime will return this December with social distanced performances.

The festive production of Cinderella will star Kevin Cruise and writer Steven Blakeley alongside former Bond girl and the Real Marigold Hotel star Britt Exland as the Fairy Godmother.

Theatre Royal Windsor’s co-directors Anne-Marie and Jon Woodley said: “After such a difficult year for all of us, we have been absolutely overwhelmed by the support of our audiences and are thrilled to be able to repay their kindness by finding a way to present our much-loved Pantomime.

"It goes without saying, that the safety of our audiences, staff and performers is paramount and we will be following government advice at all times ensuring your enjoyment and peace of mind. Roll on Cinderella.”

Tickets are now on sale for the festive production of Cinderella with an extra week of performances added to compensate for the lack of seating available for each show.

